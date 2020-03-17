Saiyami Kher Says 'producers Did Not Want To Back Me' After Mirzya's Box-office Failure

Saiyami Kher was introduced to the audience in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mirzya. But the film tanked at the box-office and also failed to impress critics. Recently, in an interview, Saiyami Kher opened up about Mirzya’s failure and her upcoming projects.

Saiyami Kher had a debut in Bollywood that several people dream about. Kher was launched alongside Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardham Kapoor in the film Mirzya. The film was the debut film for both the actors. The film was highly anticipated since it was directed by Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Rang De Basanti director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. But Mirzya did not work its magic at the box-office and failed to impress the critics as well.

Recently, in an interview with a media portal, Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher talked about her debut film’s box-office failure and the consequences she had to face because of the film’s failure. In the interview, Saiyami said that unfortunately Mirzya did work at the box-office and hence it set certain parameters for the films that were offered to her after the release of her debut film.

Saiyami Kher further added that there were a lot of big filmmakers who were interested in working with her and even narrated their scripts to her but because of Mirzya’s failure, they backed away. Saiyami continued and said that she understands their perspective; if she was a producer she would want to work with somebody who is bankable. While talking about positive developments in her career, Saiyami mentioned her upcoming web-based projects.

For those of you who are not aware of this, Saiyami Kher will be seen Neeraj Pandey’s digital debut series Special Ops. In the web series, Saiyami Kher will be playing the role of a RAW agent. Special Ops will be premiering tomorrow.

