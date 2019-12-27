Yuvraj Singh Trolls Himself In Sachin Tendulkar's Throwback Post On Instagram

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shares an amazing relationship with former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Their fans love their camaraderie. Time and again, the duo has spoken highly of each other.

On Thursday, Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. The picture is from Thai island of Koh Samui where the trio celebrated Yuvraj Singh's birthday on December 12 along with few other cricketers.

Sachin Tendulkar's post

However, what stole the show was Yuvraj Singh's comment on the post. In the picture posted Tendulkar, the photographer caught Yuvraj Singh off-guard as his hand seems to be in motion when the photo was clicked due to which the southpaw's left hand was blurred. Yuvraj commented with a heart emoji and in another comment, he wrote "My invisible hand" as he pointed out to his hand which was blurred.

Yuvraj Singh's comments

Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 38th birthday on December 12. One of India's pillars in the limited formats of the game, Yuvraj represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former cricketer scored 1,900 runs in Tests while scoring another 8,701 runs in ODIs and a further 1,177 runs in T20Is.

Yuvraj Singh's commitments post-retirement

Yuvraj has been a globetrotter as he is spending his time playing for various leagues around the world. He called it quits on his India and IPL career a few months ago. Since then, he has represented Toronto Nationals in Canada T20 League and was recently a part of Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 League. They went on to claim the title under Dwayne Bravo's leadership.

