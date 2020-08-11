'Welcome Back': Nadiadwala Announces 'Kick 2' With Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Birthday

Sajid Nadiadwala on Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday formally announced the film — 'Kick 2'. Earlier this year, the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment confirmed that 'Kick 2' will release in December 2021, but in today's announcement the date wasn't mentioned.

Warda Nadiadwala revealed that the script for the film was locked at 4 AM on Tuesday and the movie will star Salman Khan and Jacqueline. She also said that they will start the shoot 'soon'.

'Kick 2' is a much-awaited sequel to 2014's blockbuster 'Kick'. "The film will be produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala," the production banner said in a statement earlier.

Here is your BIRTHDAY GIFT that will be remembered Forever! 💃🏻@Asli_Jacqueline overjoyed to FORMALLY announce that #SajidNadiadwala locked the script at 4am this morning & has written an exceptional role for you! @BeingSalmanKhan's #Kick2 rolling soon😎 Welcome Back! @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/2xK7osY00T — Warda S Nadiadwala 🐎 (@WardaNadiadwala) August 11, 2020

Kick

The 2014 action film Kick starred actors like Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Mithun Chakraborty. This film was directed and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Further, this film was a remake of a 2009 Telugu film which also had the same title. Although the film received mixed reviews, it was greatly appreciated by several.

The film released on Eid-Ul-Fitr 25 July 2014 in about 5,000 screens worldwide. On its opening day, Kick earned around ₹260 million, making it the second-highest non-holiday opening grosser behind Dhoom 3. Kick has earned Rs 231 crore at the domestic box office while has a worldwide collection of Rs 388.7 crores (gross), according to reports.

