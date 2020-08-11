Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu & Others Pen Sweet B'day Wishes For Jacqueline Fernandez

As Jacqueline Fernandez turned a year older today, August 11, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan among others wished Jacqueline on her special day. Here's a look at their posts.

Taapsee Pannu wishes Jacqueline

Taapsee Pannu shared a quirky photo with Jacqueline Fernandez and wished her 'lime in water' partner on her special day. As seen in the pic, the duo clinks their glasses and candidly poses for the camera. Take a look.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra sent a big virtual hug to Jacqueline on her birthday. He took to his Instagram story and posted a picture with Fernandez that sees him picking her up. The duo has worked together in the 2017 film, A Gentleman and 2015 movie, Brothers. Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Happy birthday Jac. More love, life, laughter, big hug."

Huma Qureshi

On Tuesday morning, Huma Qureshi shared Jacqueline Fernandez's pic with a horse on her Instagram story. Huma penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her. Huma Qureshi called the Kick actor a 'gorgeous girl' and wrote, "Have a lovely year, stay laughing and smiling always".

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra shared Jacqueline's picture in a dazzling white lehenga and wished her on her birthday. As seen in the pic, Jacqueline dons a heavy lehenga with intricate embroidery work on it. She wore a huge maangtika that complimented her look.

Varun Dhawan

Just like Sidharth Malhotra's post, Varun Dhawan's Instagram picture also sees him picking Jacqueline up. Varun and Jacqueline have worked together in the films, Judwaa 2 and Dishoom. On sharing the picture, Varun wrote, "Happy birthday Jacqueline."

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma posted a picture of the Definition of Fear actor and called her 'sunshine'. On sharing the picture, Sharma wrote, "Happy birthday Sunshine." She also wished Jacqueline love, peace and clarity.

Jacqueline Fernandez's movies

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Mrs. Serial Killer, alongside Manoj Bajpai. She also has Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial, Attack in the pipeline. The movie stars John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh.

