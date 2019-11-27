Salman Khan And The 'Khan-daan's 'fam-jam' Pics Will Leave You Love-struck

The Hindi film industry might have been synonymous with the ‘Kapoors’ ever since its inception, but another surname, Khan, become a prominent one over the years. The superstardom of the ‘3 Khans’ played a major role in this, while other Khans too came in and attained fame. While there can be no match to the ‘big fat’ Kapoor family in the number of representatives in the film industry, Salman Khan’s family would perhaps come second. This was evident in the pictures of their ‘fam-jam’ that have surfaced on the Internet and have been going viral as the family enjoyed an eventful month.

November has been special for the Khan family. The wedding anniversaries of Salim-Salma Khan, Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma and the birthdays of Salim Khan and Helen were all celebrated this month. Some of these celebratory events had brought the who’s who of Bollywood under one roof.

However, the entire ‘Khan-daan’ was not seen together in one frame. But the fans of the family need not be disappointed as Arpita Khan finally shared some adorable pictures of the entire family. The first generation - Salim Khan, Salma Khan and Helen, second generation - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, spouses of the second generarion - Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Seema Khan, third generation- Arhaan Khaan, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Ahil Sharma, were all seen in one picture. The ones missing from the snap, however, were Alvira and Atul’s son Ayaan and Sohail Khan-Seema Khan’s sons Nirvaan and Yohan. Arpita captioned the post, “Fam-Jam♥️”, while tagging the members and in another one, she wrote, “Thankful, Grateful , Blessed.”

Here are the pictures

But that’s not all, another member is also a part of the picture since Arpita Khan Sharma is currently expecting her second baby. The recent wedding anniversary celebrations of Arpita Khan Sharma-Aayush Sharma, Salim-Salma Khan had made headlines. Not just members of the family, other B-Town celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha were also a part of the gathering. A picture of the two couples had also gone viral then.

