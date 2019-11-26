5 Salman Khan Movies That Prove The Bharat Actor Is Only Human

Over the years, Salman Khan has evidently managed to score a formidable number of blockbusters. However, he has also faced a slump with movies like Bharat and Race 3 reportedly not becoming blockbusters. Here are some more movies of Salman Khan that did not quite meet his fans' expectations:

Suryavanshi (1992)

According to reports, Salman Khan will be producing and acting in a horror film soon. However, Salman has acted in a horror film at the start of his career as well. The movie, Suryavanshi, was a classic exorcism-based story, hinging around the witch-haunts-a-town folklore. It carries all the tropes that would be subverted by Stree (2018) after almost three decades.

Hello Brother (1999)

The year in which Salman Khan entertained fans with hits like Biwi no. 1, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Hum Saath Saath Hai, he also gave the audience an oddity that saw him playing a musclebound Casper. In the film, Hello Brother (Salman Khan) becomes a ghost after his heart is transplanted into Inspector Vishal's (Arbaz Khan) body. Khan becomes an angel in the end. Hello Brother did not garner nearly as many eyeballs as it was expected to.

Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar (2006)

Audiences have felt that Kabir Singh could take classes from this movie's protagonist in toxic masculinity. Ayaan (Salman Khan) taunts his wife Ahana for drinking at a party and slaps her when she (rightly) accuses him of violating her privacy. Needless to say, the film didn't go well with many, even though it later acquired a cult following for itself.

Baabul (2006)

Ravi Chopra had audiences enthralled with the beloved TV series Mahabharath and the hit The Burning Train. However, he could not make Baabul the success that it, perhaps, should have been. The film touched upon the issue of remarriage and how it is not the mortal sin that it is made to be by many. The film won most critics over even as some accused filmmakers of trying to rehash the Baghban formula. However, Baabul did not do well commercially.

God Tussi Great Ho (2008)

The fact that this movie was a poorly disguised facsimile of Bruce Almighty did not help it, and critics panned the actor for his sub-par performance. The film tanked spectacularly after a lot of promotional frenzy.

