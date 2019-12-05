Salman Khan Is A Tiger, Says Dabangg 3 Villain Kiccha Sudeep

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is considered to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. Once again, Salman is all set to entertain his fans as Chulbul Pandey. The makers of the film have roped in a new villain this time named Balli played by south superstar Kiccha Sudeep. According to reports, Sudeep had undergone training sessions to cope up with Salman’s action scenes in the movie. While interacting with an entertainment portal, Kiccha spoke about his experience with Salman Khan.

Kiccha Sudeep revealed that he did not have a physique as strong as him

Dabangg 3 stars are on a full-fledged promotion spree as the movie’s release date is just around the corner. While interacting with the media, Sudeep shared his experience about preparing to cope up with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. The Kempe Gowda actor revealed that he did not consider himself as strong as Salman and also that he did not have a good physique like the latter. Sudeep shared that he prepped up for his role to match up with Salman and not his character Chulbul. Furthermore, he revealed that they underwent a 26-day hectic schedule for which he also had to gain some weight. Sharing more about Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep said that viewers would buy tickets for Dabangg 3 just because they want to see Salman on screen, so it was necessary to dwell into his aesthetics and his way of acting. Kiccha concluded saying that Salman was a tiger, so the villain had to be an elephant.

Kiccha, even before Dabang 3 had opened up about Salman Khan and his acting. The actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a photograph with a dialogue penned by Salman. The makers of Dabangg 3 unveiled the trailer of the movie on October 23 and the visual hit millions of views in no time. The film’s trailer and songs have received pouring love from fans. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 stars Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and many others. The movie will hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

