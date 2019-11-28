Salman Khan To Recreate Chiranjeevi's Famous Veena Step In Dabangg 3?

Dabangg 3, featuring Salman Khan, is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. The movie is lately the talk of the town with its trailer and the songs. Dabangg 3 will be releasing next month and the movie has already created a massive buzz around itself. The Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg is said to be the most awaited film of this year. The makers of the movie have released the audio versions of the songs. One of the songs is Munna Badnaamm Hua. The audio version of the song is already being loved by the audience and the expectations from the video of the same song are too high.

Munna Badnaam Hua to have a South Indian twist?

Recent reports suggest that the video of the song Munna Badnaam Hua will have a south Indian twist. The song is the is in the Munni Badnaam streak. The reports also suggest that the song will feature Salman enacting the popular 'Veena' step, which is south Indian superstar Chiranjeevi's signature step. The first Dabangg movie had the popular song Munni Badnaam Hui which was popular not only for Malaika Arora's dance moves but also for Salman Khan's entertaining dance steps.

The sources also reportedly said that the makers of the movie have ensured that Salman Khan's naughtiness comes out well in Munna Badnaam as well. Which is why the makers have decided to make Salman Khan recreate the 'Veena' dance step, which is said to have been immortalised by Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi has not performed this dance move in too many films, but it has achieved a massive recognition. Actors like Allu Arjun, Vijay, etc were also seen recreating this step. Popular actor Rakul Preet Singh, too, performed the same step at an event.

According to the sources, the makers felt that it might be a nice way to pay tribute to Chiranjeevi. The tribute could also be as an appeal to Telugu fans to watch the movie. It is also said that the step went well with the mood of the film and also the persona of Chulbul Pandey. Salman also reportedly loved the idea when he was told about performing the Veena step. The sources also reportedly mentioned that Salman Khan energetically performed the dance step and everyone else also had a great time on the sets.

