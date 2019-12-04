Salman Khan And Karisma Kapoor: 6 Best Films Of The Hit Pair

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's on-screen Jodi is one of the most celebrated pairs of the 90s era. The Jodi gave some of the most memorable blockbuster films together. In fact, both of them have played significant roles in each other's respective acting careers. The pair have actually done several films together. Songs from their movies became iconic, and so did their sizzling on-screen chemistry. The actors are also thick as thieves in real life and don’t miss out on meeting each other on special occasions. Take a look at the most memorable movies which Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor have done together.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Take On Clashing With Salman Khan At The Box Office On Eid Makes Sense

Most memorable films of Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor:

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Andaz Apna Apna is one of the most iconic films ever made in Bollywood. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor have featured together in this film along with Amir Khan and Raveena Tandon. The duo shared great chemistry onscreen. The movie is a laugh riot with the right amount of romance in it. The song Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori from the film is a cult track from the film.

Also Read: Saree Manjrekar To Have A 'Dream' Debut With Salman Khan's Dabangg 3? Here Why

Jeet (1996)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Salman Khan played a sensible husband, who rescues his wife from her obsessive lover in this movie. Sunny Deol played the antagonist in the film. However, it was the sweet-innocent romance of Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan in Jeet, which was highly appreciated by the critics and audiences.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit: Top Three Films Of The Hit Pair

Judwaa(1997)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

The movie was a blockbuster hit by director David Dhawan. Salman Khan played a double role in the film. Karisma Kapoor played the role of Salman's love interest in Judwaa. Her character was that of a chirpy and bold young girl. Songs like Tan Tana Tan and Unchi Hai Building from the film topped the radio charts over weeks. A must-watch film of the on-screen Jodi.

Biwi No.1 (1999)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Biwi No. 1 is one of the most commercially successful films of Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor together. It is a tale of a married couple wherein infidelity, and extramarital affairs lead to problems in the couple's lives. Karisma Kapoor played an ideal daughter-in-law in Biwi No.1.

Also Read: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Reveals Prabhudheva’s Hilarious Reaction When He Dubbed In Tamil

Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Chal Mere Bhai is a love triangle between the girl and two brothers. Karisma falls in love with the younger brother, played by Salman Khan. Sanjay Dutt played the parallel male lead in the film. The movie is a light-hearted romantic comedy.

Also Read: Is Disha Patani Worried About Being Overshadowed By Radhe Co-star Salman Khan?

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

This Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer released in 2000. The movie is a complete family entertainer that is shot in beautiful locales.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.