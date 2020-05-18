Salman Khan, Gul Panag And Other Actors Who Have Their Own NGOs

Celebrities are often looked upon as great influencers and role models in society for reflecting on various social causes. They have been closely working towards various social causes and sending some strong social messages to society. With that said, here are some of the actors, including Salman Khan and Gul Panag, who have their own NGO's:

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has not only entertained his fans with his stellar performances but also has impressed with his societal work. The actor runs his own NGO, 'Being Human'. The foundation helps to educate children along with giving them proper healthcare who are underprivileged. The actor actively works for his own foundation.

Gul Panag

Gul Panag is former Miss India 99 and runs several foundations. The actor has her foundation, 'Col. Shamsher Singh Foundation' and 'Gul 4 Change' and several other projects including Shraddha, which aim to help the autistic adults. She has yet another foundation called 'Green Commandos', which aims to conserve the natural environment.

Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose is known for choosing unconventional roles in movies. He became a part of 'Oxfam Global', that aims to help eradicate poverty. The actor even has his own foundation, 'Group of Groups'. The foundation aims to educate children from a poor background, based in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar is known to be living a very simple lifestyle and has donated huge sums of money to charities. Reportedly, the actor chose to stay in a 1 BHK apartment and has spent most of his money by donating blankets, clothes, etc. The actor started his very own foundation, 'Naam Foundation' along with Makarand Anaspure with aims to support the farmer's welfare. The foundation helps fill back the dried water bodies and provide safe drinking water to people.

Nandita Das

The renowned actor is the founder of 'Leapfrog', which is an advertising foundation. The foundation aims towards making ad-films that support various social causes and are socially conscious. The actor even founded her very own campaign titled 'Dark is Beautiful', that makes people conscious to counter the obsession of achieving fair skin.

