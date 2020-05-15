Salman Khan's 'cheapest Production' Single 'Tere Bina' Breaks Records With 12 Mn Views

Salman Khan has been one of the most fans followed celebrities of the Bollywood film industry. He has been spending the lockdown at his farmhouse that is located in Panvel. He has been making it to the headlines for his the latest song, Tere Bina.

Tere Bina was completely shot inside his Panvel farmhouse. It has been getting a great response from his fans. The song has also been making some record-breaking progress in terms of views which is certainly a huge success for Salman Khan. Read more to know about Salman Khan’s Tere Bina.

Salman Khan's Tere Bina is a total success

Salman Khan has been getting a lot of appreciation for his latest soundtrack Tere Bina. It created a record as soon as it was launched. The music video was uploaded on YouTube which garnered 12 million views in just 24 hours.

Tere Bina happens to be the only single and channel whose song and teaser both trended in top 3 together from the same channel on YouTube. Currently, the music video uploaded on YouTube has crossed over 20 million views. Salman Khan who is popular for his record-breaking box office records with his movies has proved that he can even break records with a song too. That is the popularity of Salman Khan can be justified with the number of fan reactions that is available on the internet.

More about Salman Khan's Tere Bina

Salman Khan’s Tere Bina was completely shot at Salman Khan’s farmhouse that is located in Panvel. He had also revealed that the shoot for the video was completed in just four days. He also mentioned that this song turned out to be his “cheapest production”.

The song also happens to have a special place in the hearts of Salman and Jacqueline as they took up the responsibility of doing all the production including makeup and set arrangement by themselves. The actor managed to direct and voice the lyrics of the song which are composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

