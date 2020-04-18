Salman Khan Interrupts Iulia Vantur's Video Chat; What Follows Is Nothing But Unmissable

Since the lockdown began, Salman Khan has been stationed at his Panvel farmhouse along with some of his family members. From sharing updates about Coronavirus to creating awareness about the social distancing rules and the importance of lockdown, Salman Khan has been active on social media more than ever and now many videos of the actor have now taken the internet by storm. In one such video, Salman Khan can be seen interrupting his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, while she was seen hosting a video chat. Read details.

Salman Khan interrupts Iulia Vantur's video chat

Recently, a video from Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse took the internet by storm, in which the actor can be seen interrupting Iulia Vantur’s video conference. However, what caught the audience’s attention was Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur’s eye contact which followed. As seen in the video shared, Iulia is conducting a chat session and can be seen agreeing with someone. Within seconds, Salman sneaks up from behind to peep in and an embarrassed Iulia gestures at him to move along. Even after he is out of the frame, Iulia is seen looking in his direction and smiling. Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced three new films namely, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bulbul Marriage Hall, and Kick 2 within the first two months of the year. As it turns out, Salman Khan is making yet another movie with Aayush Sharma, which will hit the theatres later this year. However, the release of these films now seems unsure, considering the spike in positive Coronavirus cases being recorded in the country. According to a leading news portal, Salman Khan, who was offered the role of the eldest brother in Farah Khan's remake of Satte Pe Satta, recently backed out of the project. Reportedly, the story plot of the film failed to impress Salman Khan.

