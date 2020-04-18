Diljit Dosanjh Shares Easy Recipes To Try At Home During Coronavirus Lockdown

Diljit Dosanjh has been impressing his fans with his singing and acting skills. He won the hearts of the audience in his recent film, Good Newwz. Diljit Dosanjh has also been quite active on social media. He is huge on food and lately, during the coronavirus lockdown, he has charmed his fans with his culinary skills. Here are some of Diljit Dosanjh's recipes that are easy to try at home. Read on to know more:

Diljit Dosanjh's recipes that are easy to try at home

Diljit Dosanjh has recently turned out to be a Masterchef on his social media account. The coronavirus lockdown seems to be helping Dosanjh in mastering his culinary skills. The actor is seen making Bhindi, Chole, Hummus and more lip-smacking dishes. Dosanjh has recently proved to be a great cook as well. Daily, Dosanjh is seen posting stories to his Instagram and Twitter handle to showcase his culinary talents.

Diljit Dosanjh's photos and stories are filled with lip-smacking dishes and the actor showcases step-by-step procedures on making the special dishes. Diljit Dosanjh's recipes have turned out to be an absolute favorite among many of his followers. Diljit Dosanjh's recipes have not only been liked by many fans but many of them have even tried making the dishes.

Diljit Dosanjh showcased his recipes right from the beginning as he began preparing his special hummus and chole. Dosanjh has gone right from the boiling stage to the end garnish and the actor seems to have won many hearts doing the same. Fans have liked, shared and commented on Diljit Dosanjh's photos and have requested him to upload more stories with new dishes.

