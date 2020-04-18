Coronavirus Cases In US Cross 7 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Surges To 36,773

The United States continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic with the number of positive cases surpassing the 700,000 mark on Saturday, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University. Ever since the US recorded its first case in January, the country has emerged as the worst affected nation, recording as many as 700,282 positive cases in less than 90 days.

The US also holds the highest number and deaths due to Coronavirus as the numbers surged to 36,773 at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT on Friday), according to the Baltimore-based university. The country currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of fatal disease on a large scale.

Three-phase plan to reopen US from COVID Lockdown

As coronavirus cases in the United States are on a rise, President Donald Trump recently unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the States from the lockdown. A document entitled "Opening Up America" was shared by Trump with the Governors detailing a recommended three-phase plan to reopen States.

In the 18-page guidance document about the three-phase plan, Trump in the first phase has focussed on the continuation of "social distancing" norms. The White House document also defines 'vulnerable individuals under this phase, and advises them to isolate themselves and take precaution. It also states that "non-essential travel" should be avoided.

In the second phase, Trump's plan suggests reopening schools and organised youth activities, sit-down dining, movie theatres, sporting venues, places of worship, elective surgeries, Gyms, and bars, suggesting them to strictly follow social distancing norms. This phase has however prohibited visits to senior care facilities and hospitals.

In the third phase, Trump's plan allows unrestricted staffing in the workplaces, allows visits to senior care facilities and hospitals while suggests low-risk populations to minimise time spent in crowded environments. Each phase in this plan will last a minimum of 14 days. Trump, on Wednesday, claimed that data shows that the United States has "passed the peak" of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

