Salman Khan Is An Effortless Dancer, Says 'Radhe' Director Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva has worked with Salman Khan in two films till now, Wanted and the recently released Dabangg 3. They are currently working on the third which is titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The ace choreographer recently praised the 'Bhai' Of Bollywood for his dancing skills. Read to know what he said.

Prabhu Deva says Salman Khan is effortless

Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan are currently working on their upcoming film, Radhe. In an interview with a daily, the dancer-turned-choreographer, actor and director said that Salman Khan is an effortless performer. He also said that even when it comes to dancing, he does not need to do retakes.

The director stated that there are times when Salman does even 16 to 18 retakes in a dance sequence, which he witnessed during Wanted days. Prabhu Deva mentioned that it is not that Salman needs to do so many retakes. He is not scared of doing them. In fact, the Sultan actor demands more retakes to make sure that the filmmakers are satisfied.

Prabhu Deva further added that he thinks it is about the directors capturing what Salman Khan can do best because he has a unique style and attitude. They should not try and make him do things. The filmmakers should rather let him do what he does best and make films with him for his fans.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was announced before the release of Dabangg 3 as Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva’s third venture together. The name of the film is said to be inspired from Salman’s character name from their 2009 blockbuster, Wanted. There were rumours of the film being a sequel to it. However, the actor has denied them and said Radhe is a completely different film and much bigger.

Radhe is an action film which is produced by Sohail Khan under the banner of Reel Life Productions Private Limited. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is scheduled to release on May 22, 2020, on the occasion of Eid.

