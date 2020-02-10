Salman Khan Hosted THESE Popular Television Shows Till Now!

Salman Khan is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood. The actor has appeared in several blockbusters films at the box office such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and more. Salman has not only appeared on the big screen but has been a constant on television also. Read to know about shows hosted by the star-

Salman Khan as a television host

10 Ka Dum

Salman Khan’s first show as a host was 10 Ka Dum (2008), which is said to be inspired by international show Power of 10. According to reports, it became extremely popular and was at the number one spot in terms of reality show ratings in India. The show left behind other shows of its genre in terms of its TRP, that were hosted by Bollywood actors. It includes Shahrukh Khan's Kya Aap Paanchvi Paas Se Tej hai? and Hrithik Roshan's Junoon – Kuch Kar Dikhane Ka.

10 Ka Dum helped Sony TV regain its third position in the Indian television ratings, as per reports. Several celebrities appeared on the show such as Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and more. Salman then hosted the show for three more seasons and even won the Best Anchor Award for 10 Ka Dum in 2008 and 2009.

Bigg Boss

Salman Khan became one of the most famous celebrity hosts with Bigg Boss. He started with hosting Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, which was widely accepted and appreciated. He returned as the host for the fifth season, but this time with Sanjay Dutt as his co-host. Their chemistry and bond was loved by many.

Due to Salman Khan’s huge acceptance as the host, he set a record for anchoring it for around 10 years now. He has hosted Bigg Boss 6, Bigg Boss 7, Bigg Boss 8, Bigg Boss 9, Bigg Boss 10, Bigg Boss 11, Bigg Boss 12 and the on-going Bigg Boss 13. The Dabangg actor has now turned into the face of the reality television show.

