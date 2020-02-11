Salman Khan Searching For New Faces For His Upcoming Movies?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has given several blockbusters in the past decade and also has shared screen space with co-stars like Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha frequently. Now as per reports, the actor is looking to be paired opposite a fresh face. Read to know more.

Salman Khan looking for a fresh leading lady

Salman Khan’s previous release was Dabangg 3, in which he was seen opposite Sonakshi Sinha and debutant Saiee Manjrekar. His screen time with Saiee was less compared to that with Sonakshi, but fans appreciated the fresh pairing. Before Dabangg 3, Salman starred in Bharat with Katrina Kaif as the leading lady.

Now as per reports, Salman Khan’s repeated pairing with certain heroines is becoming monotonous and he is set to welcome change in his next. According to a report in a daily, Salman’s close friend talked about the same and said that it is good that Salman has woken up to it. Audiences love seeing Salman on screen with any heroine, but the repeated pairing with a few actresses is now becoming slightly monotonous. Salman is looking to work with actresses he has not been paired with before.

Salman Khan’s next is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva. The film stars Disha Patani, who will reportedly be paired opposite Salman. The two have appeared together previously in Bharat. They were adored by many, even in their short screen timing. Radhe is scheduled to release on Eid 2020.

Salman Khan has also announced his film after Radhe, which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Earlier, reports suggested that Deepika Padukone might be seen with Salman in the film. However, now the latest news revealed that Pooja Hedge will play the leading lady in the film, which is set to release in Diwali 2020.

Reports suggest Salman Khan is looking for fresh pairings for his upcoming projects.

