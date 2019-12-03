Is Disha Patani Worried About Being Overshadowed By Radhe Co-star Salman Khan?

Disha Patani recently spoke about bagging the lead role in the film Radhe opposite actor Salman Khan. She spoke about how she does not feel overshadowed by the actor. She also expressed her thankfulness for the role. This is the second film that will see Salman Khan and Disha Patani together on the screen.

Does Disha Patani feel overshadowed by Salman Khan?

In a recent interview with a leading daily, the actor spoke about sharing screen space again with superstar Salman Khan. Disha Patani was asked if she feels scared about being overshadowed by co-star Salman Khan in the film Radhe. To this, the actor responded in the negative. She said that she doesn’t think films are about being overshadowed by a superstar. In fact, she feels lucky that she has gotten this opportunity to work with him. She said that being overshadowed by him is a far-fetched thought. She added that sharing screen space with him is a big opportunity itself for her.

Disha Patani was also asked if she feels she has arrived yet as it is her second film with actor Salman Khan. She said that she doesn’t feel so. For her, learning never stops and the hard work is always on. She added that she is grateful for the opportunity that she has got. She also said that she was content even with the small role she had in Bharat. She also mentioned that it is a dream come true and she will focus on giving her best.

More about Radhe

Salman Khan has been keeping the fans updated about his upcoming film Radhe. The film will star Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly the second part of the film 2009 Wanted and is being directed by Prabhudheva. The poster of the film was also released by the actor on his official Twitter handle. The film is expected to release in Eid 2020.

