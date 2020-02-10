Bigg Boss 13: Times When Salman Khan Entered The Bigg Boss House This Season

Bigg Boss is among the most popular reality television show in India. The 13th season of the show is currently in its finale week. Salman Khan is hosting the show for his consecutive tenth year. Usually, the host doesn't enter the house but this time, Salman Khan entered the house for either task or consoling contestants. Read to know when the host entered the Bigg Boss house and for what reason.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Annoyed As Weekend Evictions Get Cancelled Yet Again

When Salman Khan entered Bigg Boss 13 house

Advice to Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan

Salman Khan made shocking revealing about Arhaan Khan’s past life which had upset Rashami Desai. In the next day's episode, Salman entered the house for the first time in season 13. It was to console the two on their relationship and expressing his shock and disbelief at Arhaan’s deception.

Salman took a seat next to Rashami and Arhaan in the garden area, asking them to address the matter immediately and tells them why he felt it was important to bring that up. The actor made it clear to Rashami that it would have been a great injustice if had he not told her this before the proposal and she would have still been clueless about the truth. He questions Arhaan for hiding such an important part of his past from his partner.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: No Contestants To Be Evicted This Weekend Ka Vaar?

Cleaning the house

Salman Khan entered the house for the second time and did something never seen before on the show. He went inside to clean the house as the housemates refused to do their duties. So the host took it to himself to clear the mess without batting an eyelid.

During the captaincy of Shehnaz Gill, the contestants refused to do their work which resulted in the house being a mess. So, Salman went inside and was seen washing utensils, cleaning up the fridge and dirty toilets. The embarrassed housemates apologised but the Dabangg actor completed the task and left without even looking at them.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Adnan Sami Teases Salman Khan By Asking Him To Get Married

Rift with Shehnaz

The last time Salman Khan entered the house, he lost his cool at Shehnaz over her reaction to being called jealous. She threw tantrums in front of the actor which he did not like. Salman went inside the house to cut a cake for the season's extension. However, he ignored Shehnaaz and talked to other members. Before cutting the cake he tells Sidharth to call Shehnaaz, who was sitting alone in the garden but she refused. So Salman called him back and cut the cake without her before leaving the house.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For February 08 And 09, 2020 | BB 13 Extended For 50 Years?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.