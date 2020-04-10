'Wah! Thanks For Listening': Salman Khan Happy At Indoor Shab-e-barat Prayers Amid Covid

India is currently under a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to curb the rising cases of Coronavirus. Citizens have been asked to stay in their houses and maintain social distancing at this time. During this time, many celebs have posted pictures and videos on their profiles to keep their fans and followers motivated and Salman Khan is no different! The Bhajragi Bhaijaan actor shared two pictures on the occasion of Shab-e-barat, the first one was of an empty street in Mumbai and the second one showcased Bada Qabarastan's gate which has been closed due to lockdown.

Sharing the picture, the actor expressed his gratitude to all the people who are choosing to stay inside. "Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in. God bless n protect each n every 1. #IndiaFightsCorona", he wrote.

During these uncertain and troubled times, Salman Khan has taken a step forward and asked various associations related to films to provide cine workers with the necessities required like money and food, to get through the trying times. As per reports, the actor has also asked the associations to not worry about the cost of providing these necessities to cine workers as he will be bearing the entire cost himself. Reports suggest furthermore that Salman Khan requested various associations to not go public with the information of him providing cine workers with essential necessities.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities in the likes of Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma and others have pledged to donate money to the PM CARES Fund to help the Coronavirus patients in need. While all the above actors have made an official announcement about the same, there is no news of Salman Khan doing the same.

