Salman Khan Gave THIS Advice To Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma Before His Bollywood Debut

'Loveyatri' actor Aayush Sharma who was on an Instagram live chat with a leading news portal spoke about working with his brother-in-law, Salman Khan and also confirmed about Radhe’s release date being postponed.

In a recent online interview, Aayush Sharma revealed that when he first stepped into Bollywood, Salman Khan had told him to introduce himself to everyone and not to tell anyone that he is related to Salman. The Dabangg actor then told Aayush to go to every department and introduce himself as if he knew no one from the industry.

Aayush then told Salman that the news about him tying the knot with Arpita is all over and they might recognise him. Salman then said that it would be okay if they got to know about it. Salman also asked him to learn acting from several actors as well.

When asked about Radhe’s release date being postponed and how everyone needs to cope up with the pandemic, Aayush Sharma replied that everything was unexpected and yes things have been moved around. He also said that it is safe for people to stay at home as it is a must. He further said that even if a film is ready, it is safe not to release it as going to the theatres would be very risky. The main focus is for everybody to not spread the virus or get infected by the virus and asked his fans to stay home and stay safe.

