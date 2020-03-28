Salman Khan To Help Daily Wage Cine Workers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

It is known to many that Salman Khan is one of the most charitable actors working in the Hindi film industry right now. His charity organisation Being Human has provided help to various people in need through the years and recent reports suggest that the actor has yet again stood in the interest of people in need. The 21-day lockdown of India has affected various people from different walks of life, including cine workers who work closely with Salman Khan for many of his films. It is now being reported that the actor will be bearing all the expenses to provide food and money to cine workers who are out of work now due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Salman Khan supports cine workers

Earlier, Salman Khan had issued a video on his social media asking his fans to stay indoors and safe from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, the actor has gone a step ahead and asked various associations related to films to provide cine workers with the necessities required like money and food, to get through the trying times. As per reports, the actor has also asked the associations to not worry about the cost of providing these necessities to cine workers as he will be bearing the entire cost himself. Reports suggest furthermore that Salman Khan requested various associations to not go public with the information of him providing cine workers with essential necessities.

Recently, junior artist association coordinator Rajendra Lekhraj had revealed to a leading news daily that Salman Khan is the person to go to if they ever hit a rough patch. Rajendra revealed that the actor has often shown concern about cine workers and went a mile ahead to ensure their safety and comfort. Besides this, Rajendra also revealed that Salman Khan has graciously provided immense support from time to time to cine workers in need.

