Salman Khan's Old Video Thrashing Award Shows Trends After Latest Bollywood Shindig

After the conclusion of 65th Filmfare Awards, the ceremony stirred controversy for giving several honours to just one film and allegedly snubbing some deserving candidates. Minutes after that, an old 90s video of Salman Khan, who wasn't present at the ceremony, started doing rounds on the Internet. In the clip, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star can be seen calling out the publication saying while he will not pick up a Filmfare Award, but given a National Award, he will graciously accept it.

The old video of Khan surfaced after #BoycottFilmfare started trending on Twitter, the reason being Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy receiving 13 honors in different categories which is the most for any one film in the history of the Awards show. In its defence, Gully Boy had received massive praise from critics.

90s video of Salman Khan surfaces

Salman Khan is heard saying, "I think the people who don't have confidence in themselves want awards. I won't go up and pick Filmfare or any stupid award. National Award mile toh that's prestigious. That I'll go and pick.". He further went on to state that the magazine depends on celebrities to sell it, and so he would like to not be a part of it.

He went on to compare them to receiving an award from his driver or makeup man, adding, “It’s like tomorrow, my driver and my servant and my makeup man will come to me and say, ‘Baba, today we’re giving you an award.’ It’s stupid.”

"People who don't have confidence in themselves they want awards. I'll take a national award that's prestigious but who cares about @filmfare jin logon ka magazine bhi hamare dum par chalta hai".-@BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan #BoycottFilmFare @jiteshpillaai #FilmfareAward2020 pic.twitter.com/7Vi95WOA5A — Sardar Singh (@iSKsCombat_) February 16, 2020

The video of Salman Khan has gained mixed reactions from all fronts. While the loyal fans are lauding the actor for the statement, there are several who are questioning him for attending such awards.

Ye baat👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 @BeingSalmanKhan 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻



Performance Khan's ke songs per hi karein ge aur awards akshay ranbeer ranveer ko deinge#BoycottFilmFare#BikauFilmfare — Zarf Panacea (@Z_P_Special) February 16, 2020

huge respect for salman sir — shiva (@shivaji47303058) February 16, 2020

However, this is not the first time Salman Khan has spoken against Award shows in Bollywood. In another event, Salman was seen saying, "I don't mind being nominated with Aamir and Salman Khan if the money is given to Being Human Trust. Why should we actors, who are friends, compete, and get nothing in return? Aapki TRP badh jati hai, but humein kya milta hai?"

INDIAN AWARD SHOWS ARE ALL ABOUT TRP & BUSINESS !!#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/xXpv8XWMum — Being Salman Club (@BeingSalmanClub) February 16, 2020

