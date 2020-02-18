Salman Khan Might Not Return To Host 'Bigg Boss' Due To THIS Person

The latest season of Bigg Boss 13 finally came to an end on Saturday, February 15 as Sidharth Shukla took home the winning title while Asim Riaz was declared the first runner up. There is no doubt that the latest season of Bigg Boss 13 was a superhit with fans.

Right after the winner was announced, many netizens took to social media to express their thoughts about the finale. A lot of Bigg Boss fans claimed that the show was biased towards Sidharth right from the start and that the results were faulty. It is not just the audience, but many celebrities have also slammed the makers of the show with similar accusations and the latest person to join the league is none other than Bigg Boss host Salman Khan.

Salman Khan to not host Bigg Boss from now on?

If recent media reports are to be believed, then Salman Khan will not be returning to host Bigg Boss for the next season. He has reportedly decided to step down as a host for the reality show after almost nine seasons. The decision has come in the light of Sidharth Shukla winning the latest season of Bigg Boss.

Reportedly, Salman is unhappy with Sidhart’s victory. Shortly after netizens started slamming the makers of Bigg Boss for being biased, many reports surfaced that even host Salman Khan was not happy with it either. As per reports, Salman expressed his disappointment to the makers in the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episodes as well.

According to various reports, Salman feels that the makers of Bigg Boss have been biased from the start. The actor was furious when the makers decided to pick Sidharth as the winner. Reportedly, this was also one of the major reasons why the finale winner announcement was also delayed.

Salman Khan has reportedly made it crystal clear to the makers of Bigg Boss that “he won’t be a part of the show any longer”. However, this is not the first time that such a rumour has surfaced. There have been previous instances as well where news of Salman Khan not hosting Bigg Boss had surfaced.

The latest season of Bigg Boss was extended by five weeks. The show was supposed to be extended by two more weeks but the makers could not go ahead with it as Salman Khan had prior commitments. There has been no official confirmation on the news and Salman Khan fans can only hope that the actor will return to host the next season as well.

