Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Declares Sidharth As The Winner And Netizens Can’t Keep Calm

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13 has created history in many ways. From violent fights to cancelled tasks, Bigg Boss 13 contestants have made it to the headlines every other day. The popular show hosted by Salman Khan reportedly was one of the highest-rated seasons in the Bigg Boss history. Bigg Boss 13 that was nothing short of an exciting journey has come to an end on February 15, 2020.

Salman Khan declares Sidharth Shukla as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13, which was started with 13 contestants, ended with Sidharth Shukla being declared as the winner. Sidharth Shukla entered the house with all pomp and zest. With an inspiring personality, Sidharth Shukla hit the headlines from the start of Bigg Boss 13 for all right reasons. Sidharth successfully managed to depict different sides of his personality on the show, which won him many fans.

Soon after, Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, fans took to social media to express their views on the monumental win. While some went berserk after Sidharth Shukla’s win, the others seemed a little disappointed. Here are how fans are reacting to Sidharth Shukla win.

Fans react to Sidharth Shukla winning Bigg Boss 13:

#BiggBoss13winner Jeet gye Shukla ji — Prashant Gautam (@Prashan02086992) February 15, 2020

Sidharth is the winner of big boss 13.

Congratulations #SidharthShukIa for winning the trophy of bigg boss 13#BiggBoss13Finale #BiggBoss13winner #bigbosss13 — Kapil Raghav (@raghav_kapil) February 15, 2020

And the winner of BB season 13 is #SidharthShukIa pic.twitter.com/EYhzxiFpfx — YouT 🔥😎 #SidNaaz WORLD ❤ (@YouT_11) February 15, 2020

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

