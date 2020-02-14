Salman Khan To Repeat THIS Popular Dialogue From 'Wanted' In His Upcoming Film 'Radhe'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will appear next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The name of the film is resembling from his character in his 2009 blockbuster Wanted, which was directed by Prabhu Deva, who is also helming Radhe. Now according to reports, the movie might feature Salman Khan’s iconic dialogue from Wanted. Read to know more.

Radhe to have Salman Khan’ Wanted dialogue

Salman Khan’s dialogue ek baar jo maine commitment karli toh main khud ki bhi nahin sunta hoon in Wanted became popular in no time. Even to a level that it turned into one of his career’s best lines. Now as per reports the dialogue would again be used in Radhe.

According to a leading news portal, it depends on legalities as Radhe is not an official sequel to Wanted. The rights of the original film and all its content belong to producer Boney Kapoor. The logistics of using the dialogue are now being worked out. If at all, they are unable to use that popular line, Salman and director Prabhu Deva will come up with another equally catchy line.

Earlier, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was speculated to be a sequel to Wanted as the name of the character is the same. However, in an interview, Salman Khan cleared the air saying that the name was actually in Tere Naam and then they used it in Wanted. Radhe is a completely different film. It has nothing to do with Wanted. He stated that it is rather bigger than Wanted.

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film marks Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva’s third venture together after Wanted and their recent release Dabangg 3. The movie is said to be a remake of a popular Korean film The Veteran. Radhe is scheduled to release on Eid 2020.

