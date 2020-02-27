Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Teaser To Release With Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and his fans are eagerly waiting to for it. Till now, the announcement video and a few set photos have been revealed by the actor. Now according to reports, a teaser of the film will be be released with Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. Read to know more.

Radhe teaser with Sooryavanshi

Earlier, Sooryavanshi was to clash with Radhe, but Salman Khan along with director Rohit Shetty preponed the film. Now, Sooryavanshi is scheduled to release on March 24, 2020. According to the latest reports, the makers of Radhe are planning to unveil a teaser of the film along with Sooryavanshi in theatres.

As per the reports, the makers are in talks with the cinema owners to release a small teaser. However, any official announcement is yet to be made. Sooryavanshi is one of the most-awaited films of the year and so is Radhe, due to the A-lister lead actors, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan respectively.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi trailer will be out on March 2, 2020. The glimpse from the film has hyped the fans. The movie stars Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay Kumar. It is a new instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also appear in the movie in a cameo as Singham and Simmba, respectively.

On the other hand, Radhe is directed by Prabhu Deva and is his third venture with Salman Khan. The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Salman Khan is said to be playing the role of an undercover cop. Radhe is scheduled to release on Eid 2020.

Even after averting the clash between Sooryavanshi and Radhe, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan will face each other on Eid 2020. This is because Akshay's Laxxmi Bomb will also release on the same day as Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Both the films are said to be of different genre.

