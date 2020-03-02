Salman Khan Thanks Fans In Own Style As He Crosses 30 Million Followers On Instagram

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The actor has given several blockbusters and has the most number of consecutive films in ₹100 crore club. The Dabangg star has a huge fan following all over the country. He recently reached 30 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. Read to know how the actor thanked his followers.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Highest And Lowest-rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes

Salman Khan crosses 30 million followers on Instagram

Salman Khan uploaded the first picture on Instagram on November 20, 2014. The picture was of his sister Arpita Khan and Ayyush Sharma during their wedding. Since then, he has been active on this social media platform. Now, as Salman crossed 30 million followers, he thanked his fans in his own style. He uploaded a boomerang with a quirky caption, check it out below.

Also Read | Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Trivia From Their Blockbuster Film 'Ek Tha Tiger'

Salman Khan became the second male actor to achieve this feat on Instagram. Akshay Kumar is the most followed Indian male actor on this social media platform with more than 37 million followers. Female Bollywood actors such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor has 40 million+ followers.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Teaser To Release With Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'?

Salman Khan has been quite active on Instagram. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star not only posts about his films but also shares his videos and pictures from his day-to-day life. This includes his workout sessions, the time he spends with his family and more. Take a look at a few of his posts.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Trademarks That Every Bhai Fan Should Know About

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is an action film directed by Prabhu Deva. Radhe is scheduled to release on Eid 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.