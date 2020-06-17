Salman Khan's movies have left many viewers impressed. The actor's films and TV show has gained him many awards, accolades, and nominations. Salman Khan's popular movies include Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Hum Sath Sath Hain, and many more. Along with Salman Khan's charitable works, the actor's singing too has been acknowledged and appreciated by many. Khan, over the years, has worked with many directors including renowned director, Ali Abbas Zafar. Listed below are details on some of Salman Khan's memorable collaborations with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Salman Khan's memorable collaborations with Ali Abbas Zafar

Tiger Zinda Hai

This is one of Salman Khan's most popular films. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. The film showcases the journey of Tiger and Zoya. The two fall in love and get married but later face challenges to go on a mission to save trapped nurses in a foreign land. The film Tiger Zinda Hai ,directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, won many awards and was a major hit. The film Tiger Zinda Hai has a rating of 6 on IMDb. The popular film is a sequel to the film, Ek Tha Tiger.

Sultan

This is another blockbuster film of Salman Khan. The film made a business of ₹623.33 crores at the box-office. The film stars Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The film's vibrant scenes and music along with the crisp storyline won the hearts of many fans. The film showcases the life of Sultan who gives up his career due to his son's death. Many years later he goes back to his career and finds his lost passion. The film has a rating of 7 on IMDb. Although the film made some big bucks, many critics found the film to be capable of showcasing much more.

Bharat

This is another popular film of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is based on the life of a family who gets torn apart due to the India-Pakistan partition. The film follows the life of a boy named Bharat who struggles to live up to the promise he made to his father. From the grand circus set to the colorful scenes, the film, although not loved by the critics, did manage to win some hearts. The film has a rating of 5.3 on IMDb. The many popular songs from the film too gained the attention of many fans.

