Anushka Sharma And Salman Khan Starrer Sultan’s Hilarious Mistakes That Went Unnoticed

In 2016, Anushka Sharma played the lead character in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan, alongside Salman Khan. The plot of the movie revolves around Sultan, is a classic underdog wrestler, looking for a comeback by defeating all odds. The movie was a blockbuster and did very well at the box-office, reportedly earning around ₹623.33 crores worldwide. However, even though the movie reached sky-high success, there were some hilarious mistakes in the movie that went unnoticed by the makers. Read ahead to know more-

Sultan’s hilarious mistakes that went unnoticed

There is a scene at the beginning of the movie where Sultan picks up three kids walking on the road and offers to drop them till their school on his two-wheeler. When Sultan and the three kids stop on the way to drink some sugarcane juice, he leaves the kids at the juice shop and leaves.

There is a scene in which Sultan reaches his workplace and parks his two-wheeler. However, even after shutting the two-wheeler off, Sultan leaves the keys of the two-wheeler hanging in ignition and leaves.

In an action scene from the movie, it is very evident that it is not Salman Khan but in fact a stuntman in the character of Sultan.

In another scene from the movie, that is the introduction scene of Anushka Sharma’s character, Aarfa, it is very visible that it is not Anushka Sharma, but in fact a man under the helmet. Also because in the first sub-scene there were no stray hair strands flying outside the helmet, whereas in the second, there were.

In one scene where Sultan and Aarfa are going on a bike, they spot six children asking for a lift. However, just the next scene depicts them having four kids on the bike, instead of six.

There is a scene in the movie where Sultan and Aarfa go to a restaurant and order food from the menu of their choice. However, as soon as the food arrives, they make an expression depicting that they didn’t like the food and run away without even touching it. This was something that left many fans bewildered.

