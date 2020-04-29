Salman Khan's 'Sultan': Know Interesting Trivia About This Wrestling Drama

Salman Khan starrer Sultan released in the year 2016. It is an action drama that is directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie stars an enormous cast and has Anushka Sharma paired opposite the actor. The movie tells the story about the man who is a wrestler. The plot of the film is about his life and how he is trying to come back into the wrestling world by defeating all odds. Let's take a look at the interesting trivia from the movie Sultan.

Salman Khan’s Sultan fascinating trivia

Breaking records all the way. Averaging close to Rs 36 crores per day, Sultan earned a humongous amount of Rs 180.34 crores at the domestic box office in just 5 days.

On the opening day of Sultan, the domestic Box Office Collection of the movie was Rs 36.54 cr. It was the highest pre-Eid collection ever.

Sultan was Salman Khan's first film with Anushka Sharma. The first film where Salman and Anushka spoke in Haryanvi.

Anushka Sharma (5'9'') is taller than Salman (5'8") by one inch. Therefore she had to bend little more to shoot.

Salman Khan's Sultan and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees were set to clash at Eid 2016. But Raees's release was pushed back to January'17 by the producers.

Rekha was rumoured to play Salman Khan's mother in the film.

According to IMDb, Salman Khan had put on 10 kg weight for his role in Sultan and sported a different hairstyle and moustache.

Aakash and Aman are two character's name in blockbuster movie Saajan (1991) who played by Salman and Sanjay Dutt. In this movie, Aakash is Sultan's friend and Aman is Sultan's son character’s name.

Sanjay Dutt was the choice of the role of the coach which is played by Randeep Hooda.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra were considered for the role of the lead actress.

According to IMDb, Sultan was initially named Dangal.

