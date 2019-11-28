‘Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Songs Should Be A Hit’, Say Sajid-Wajid

The trailer and the songs of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has got the internet talking. The songs have created quite a buzz. Salman’s action, quirky comedy and romance in the past installments of the film have surely intrigued fans about Dabangg 3. Initially, the makers of the film launched the audio version of the songs, and then went on to release the visuals. Both the audio and visuals received massive attention from Chulbul Pandey’s fans. Ace music composers Sajid-Wajid, who have composed all the songs of Dabangg 3, revealed many interesting things about Salman Khan’s songs in a recent interview with an entertainment portal.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 songs should give a ‘takkar’, said Sajid-Wajid

Salman Khan Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 has created a stir amongst fans. After releasing the trailer of the film, the makers of Dabangg 3 released the songs from the film after a good gap. While talking to an entertainment portal, the music composers of Dabangg 3 songs Sajid-Wajid, expressed about how Dabangg was very special to them. Sajid shared that they did not want to simply revamp the songs from the previous installment of the film. Adding to this, Sajid said that every time they compose a song, they make sure to put in their best efforts for the song to be a hit. Furthermore, he said that even if the composition was done and there would be any idea balling in the mind, they would recreate to enhance the magic it. Adding to this, Wajid concluded saying that music should always be a hit and that was all they wished for Salman Bhai.

In the same interview, Sajid went on to reveal that it was Salman Khan’s idea to recreate the song Munna Badnaam Hua. Salman whispered the title of the song in his ears, which then went on to become one of the albums of Dabangg 3. Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 will mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar. The film will storm the theatres on December 20, 2019.

