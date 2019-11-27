Bigg Boss 13 To Continue For Five Weeks Without Salman Khan?

It has been reported that popular reality shows Bigg Boss 13 has been doing exceptionally well. The show has garnered a huge following and the TRPs of the show are shooting off the roof. It has now been reported that as fans are hooked on to Bigg Boss 13 and its contestants, the makers of the show have decided to extend it. As reported by a leading newspaper daily, the show was earlier going host its final episode on January 12, 2020. However, the date has now been shifted by five-weeks, and the finale is now expected to be held on February 16, 2020.

Salman Quits Bigg Boss 13?

As reported by a leading media house, Salman Khan who hosts the Weekend Ka Vaar might have to opt-out of the season before it concludes. It has been reported that Salman Khan has already given his dates for his upcoming projects-Prabhudeva’s Radhe and the post-production work of Dabangg 3. It has also been reported that the makers are trying to retain the actor by adding a few zeros to his cheque. A leading media house has reported that Salman Khan is currently being paid a sum of approximately Rs 6.5 crore per episode, however, in attempts to retain him the makers are offering him a sum of around Rs. 8.5 crore per episode.

According to a leading media house, Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan will step into Salman Khan’s shoes for the remaining episodes of the season. This isn’t the first time that the duration of the show has been extended. The show's eighth season was also extended, and Salman had to opt-out due to prior commitments then as well. Farah Khan had stepped in to host the show too.

Bigg Boss 13 was launched in the month of September, with thirteen celebrities competing against each other. The show has been filled with twist and turns, with romantic equations and some heated fights and arguments. The mid-season finale also brought an unexpected twist to the show. The makers, however, had promoted Bigg Boss 13 to be a fast track season, and with the extension of the show, it has turned out to be otherwise.

