Salman Khan's Fun-filled Tracks You Can Add To Your Playlist To Re-rejuvenate Your Mood

Salman Khan, the Dabangg superstar of Bollywood, is known for his charming personality and dapper looks. Salman Khan is a highly bankable actor, who has given Indian cinema some of its greatest hits such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger, Wanted, or Dabangg. The dashing megastar will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Every Salman Khan starrer is a visual treat, packed with breathtaking action sequences, romantic scenes, and some happy tracks. So if you are a true Salman fan, then we have curated a special list of all his chartbuster happy tracks. Take a look.

Salman Khan's Happy Songs You Need To Add To Your Playlist

Jeene Hai Chaar Din

Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din is a smashing hit featuring Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan from the comedy flick Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The hook step of this happy song with a towel was a rage back in 2000s era.

Dhinka Chika

If you're low on energy and want to play that one track to boost up your mood, then Dhinka Chika is the ideal track for you. With unusual steps, Dhinka Chika is a must-listen Salman Khan song. Sung by Mika and choreographed by Mudassar Khan, Dhinka Chika turned out to be a milestone in both their professional careers. Dhinka Chika is from the family entertainer film Ready.

Aaj Ki Party

Aaj Ki Party is a celebratory track from Bajrangi Bhaijaan featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles. It is a happy track, you can certainly groove on.

Slow Motion

Salman Khan danced his heart out in Bharat's Slow Motion. Even though the title of this fun-track is Slow Motion, but its lyrics are so catchy that you won't be able to stop yourself on shaking a leg on this peppy number.

Just Chill

As the name suggests, Just Chill is that one track which will rejuvenate you with its foot-tapping music. Not to miss its uber-cool hook step which Salman-Sohail and Katrina performed with the utmost ease.

Jumme Ki Raat

Salman Khan's smashing hit song Jumme Ki Raat went viral in no time. SK danced really well in the track. Not only was his sync perfect with the background dancers but he looked really stylish in this superb track from Kick.

Character Dheela Hai

When talking about happy and fun-filled tracks, there's no way we can miss out of Zareen and Salman's chartbuster hit Character Dheela Hai. A high-octane energic track packed with witty lyrics.

Maria Maria

Maria Maria from Salman-Govinda's film Partner is yet another track you can add to your happy mood playlist. Sung beautifully by musical maestro Sonu Nigam, Maria Maria is a true-blue entertaining track with some cool lyrics.

Baby Bass Pasand Hai

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai is unarguably counted amongst Salman Khan's most popular tracks of all times. Featuring Anushka and the man himself, Salman Khan, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai is full of groovy music, and some crazy lyrics.

