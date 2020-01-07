Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And Sunny Leone Would Get Along Like A House On Fire, Here's Why

Salman Khan is one of the biggest Bollywood superstars, who celebrates his birthday on December 27. Salman Khan is a Capricorn based on his zodiac sign, and he truly imbibes all the traits of it. It is often said that people born under the Capricorn zodiac sign tend to have a gregarious bond with Pisceans and Taureans. Can you think about which zodiac signs from the Hindi Film Industry may share a good rapport with Salman Khan truly based on their zodiac? If you are in a dilemma, then take a look-

Also Read: New Year 2020: These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Keep Up With Their Resolutions

True Capricorn traits imbibed by Salman Khan

People born between 22nd December and 20th January come under the Capricorn zodiac sign, so does the movie star, Salman Khan. As per his zodiac sign traits, Salman Khan is a self-motivated and hardworking individual, who has been entertaining the audiences with his movies since the past 32 years and is still going strong. Salman Khan, true to his Capricorn zodiac trait is very kind and generous human being. Personally, he believes in charity and that’s why he opened the ‘Being Human Foundation' via which he donates money to the underprivileged and the needy. Yet another Capricorn trait in Salman Khan is the very love he has for fitness. As Capricorns like to live a disciplined life with a practical approach averting any sort of restless or carefree attitude.

Also Read: Capricorn Compatibility: Here Are The Sun Signs The Goat Is Most Compatible With

Capricorn Compatibility with Pisces

Capricorn shares a harmonious bond with two zodiac signs primarily, and they are Pisces and Taurus. Pisces are people who are born between February 19 to March 20. While thinking about some of the most prominent friendship shared with Salman Khan, we could only think about his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Aamir Khan. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are thick as thieves in real life. They share a rock-solid friendship and on many occasion spotted with each other. Do you know that Aamir Khan is a Piscean by birth? His birthday falls on March 14. This very friendship compatibility of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan is a true example of how well Pisces and Capricorn bond.

Capricorn Compatibility with Taurus

Also Read: Salman Khan: Top Five Memorable Dialogues Of The 'Dabangg' Star

While talking about another Bollywood star with whom Salman Khan may bond well depending upon his zodiac sign Capricorn is Sunny Leone who is a Taurean. Sunny Leone celebrates her birthday on 13 May every year. The stunning actress has all the traits of a true Taurean from being a fitness enthusiast to hard-working. Both Salman Khan and Sunny Leone have worked together on the small screen in Bigg Boss season 5, and they share a great friendship as well. As both these signs get along really well. Hence it won’t be wrong to say that when Salman Khan, Sunny Leone and Aamir Khan would be together it will be like a house on fire!

Also Read: Capricorn Personality Traits: What You Need To Know About Them

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.