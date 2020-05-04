Salman Khan To Akshay Kumar: Take A Look How Bollywood Actors Spent Their Weekend

With the news of COVID-19 lockdown extension, several Bollywood actors have yet again urged their fans to stay indoors and stay safe. It's been over a month since the nation went on lockdown. With quarantine, we saw several B-town celebs either indulging into some extensive home work-outs regimes, practising new hobbies, or enjoying the quarantine time with their families.

With people running out of options, as to how one invest time during the quarantine. Here's what your favourite male superstars of Bollywood did this past weekend, from Salman Khan to Aamir Khan. Let's take a look.

How Bollywood actors spent their weekend?

Salman Khan

Source: Salman Khan Instagram

The Dabangg actor is staying with his family at their Panvel farm-house since the lockdown was announced. Known for his generosity, and trait of helping others in need, Salman Khan donated tons of food-essentials amid the lockdown. He also posted a video doing the same. Apart from Salman Khan, we also spotted Jacqueline Fernandez and Iulia Vantur doing the same.

Aamir Khan

Source: Ira Khan Instagram

Aamir Khan spent his weekend watching Zayn Marie Khan's Netflix original Mrs Serial Killer alongside his family. Aamir Khan's niece made her acting debut with Mrs Serial Killer also starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a picture on her social media, where one could the entire Khan family dressed to watch the in-house screening of the first film.

Tiger Shroff

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Tiger Shroff seemed to had a fun-filled weekend as he promoted his latest release Baaghi 3's OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on his social media handles. Tiger Shroff shared quite a few posts on his Instagram handle from Baaghi 3. Be it his action sequences or stills, Baaghi 3 was one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar contributed a whopping ₹25 Crores to the Corona Relief Fund. His contribution was highly lauded by his contemporaries and politicians. This past weekend, yet again Akshay Kumar urged his fans to be a part of India’s biggest at-home concert #IforIndia. He shared a video related to the concert details, which was conducted to combat these difficult times with utmost strength and unity.

Kartik Aaryan

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Alongside Akshay, Kartik Aaryan to participated in the I For India Concert during the weekend. He took his Instagram to share a video of Arijit Singh and Music Composer Pritam collaborating for his popular track Jo Tum Na Ho, from his last release Love Aaj Kal 2. The duo did so for the I For India Concert.

