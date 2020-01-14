Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Hit The Theatres In 2021, Sajid Nadiadwala Gives Way Details

Considered as one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry, Salman Khan has nearly seven 200 crore movies to his credit. Salman Khan, who last graced the big screen with Dabangg 3, recently announced his collaboration with long-time friend and confidante, Sajid Nadiadwala.

Recently, Sajid revealed that he is planning a sequel to the 2014 hit Kick along with Salman Khan. Here are the details.

Salman Khan gearing up for 'Kick 2'

In an interview with a leading daily, Sajid Nadiadwala exclaimed that his ‘Judwaa’ days are back as the director-producer is collaborating with Salman Khan after six years in the recently announced Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Speaking about his next association with Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that the second installment of Kick is on cards. Adding to the same, he said that he is currently writing the script of Kick 2 along with Rajat Arora and will start the shooting once Salman wraps Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that he and Salman have narrowed down on a script that justifies the character of Devil. He also promised that the film will hit the theatres in December 2021.

Two @BeingSalmanKhan Films in 2021 #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali - Family drama with Action - EID 2021



Devil #Kick2 - Christmas 2021 !!



Excited 😍 — 🌠 MASS 🌠 RADHE 🌠 (@Being_RajArya_) January 14, 2020

So the shoot of #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali starts in Nov/Dec n it vl release in Eid2021. It's a family drama wd bit of action. #Kick2 will release in Christmas2021. But Salman vl do one more movie bfre KEKD. As #Radhe finishes in March. His dates r free frm Mar-Nov.

SALMANIA ROARS🔥🔥 — SAROSH AADIL (@Aadil_0903) January 14, 2020

If #Kick2 on Xmas 2021 is true then its damn Good..Sajid is no Arbaaz he gonna do complete justification with the Movie,After all kick is highest grosser of @NGEMovies ..But if this is true they should have announced both movies together...anyway waiting pic.twitter.com/nbqIGqR2YO — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) January 14, 2020

@BeingSalmanKhan's two films will come in 2021 and both the movies are produced by @NGEMovies. First film that is directed by @farhad_samji will be a situational comedy releasing on Eid 2021 and second film #Kick2 will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala releasing on Diwali 2021. — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) January 12, 2020

Salman Khan's next films

Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2, Salman Khan also has Radhe in his pocket. Starring Disha Patani, Sapna Pabbi and Salman Khan in the leading roles, Radhe is helmed by Prabhudeva. The film will go on floors in December 2020.

(Promo Image: Salman Khan Instagram)

