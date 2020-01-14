The Debate
The Debate
Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Hit The Theatres In 2021, Sajid Nadiadwala Gives Way Details

Bollywood News

In a conversation with a news publication, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that Salman Khan's Kick 2 will hit the theatres next year and also revealed other details.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

Considered as one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry, Salman Khan has nearly seven 200 crore movies to his credit. Salman Khan, who last graced the big screen with Dabangg 3, recently announced his collaboration with long-time friend and confidante, Sajid Nadiadwala.

Recently, Sajid revealed that he is planning a sequel to the 2014 hit Kick along with Salman Khan. Here are the details.

Also Read | Salman Khan Reveals That He Has Loved A Lot But Nobody Has Ever Loved Him Back

Salman Khan gearing up for 'Kick 2'

In an interview with a leading daily, Sajid Nadiadwala exclaimed that his ‘Judwaa’ days are back as the director-producer is collaborating with Salman Khan after six years in the recently announced Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Speaking about his next association with Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that the second installment of Kick is on cards. Adding to the same, he said that he is currently writing the script of Kick 2 along with Rajat Arora and will start the shooting once Salman wraps Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that he and Salman have narrowed down on a script that justifies the character of Devil. He also promised that the film will hit the theatres in December 2021.

Also Read | Malang: Salman Khan Uses THIS Popular Dialogue To React On Anil Kapoor's Film Trailer

Also Read | Sajid Nadiadwala: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' Not Releasing On Eid 2020

Salman Khan's next films

Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2, Salman Khan also has Radhe in his pocket. Starring Disha Patani, Sapna Pabbi and Salman Khan in the leading roles, Radhe is helmed by Prabhudeva. The film will go on floors in December 2020.

Also Read | Sajid Nadiadwala Won't Narrate Us 'Kick 2' Unless He Has Blockbuster Script: Jacqueline Fernandez

(Promo Image: Salman Khan Instagram)

 

 

Published:
