Malang: Salman Khan Uses THIS Popular Dialogue To React On Anil Kapoor's Film Trailer

Releasing in just a few days, Anil Kapoor's Malang is making headlines for all the right reasons. Apart from fans, the film's trailer seems to have Salman Khan in awe too. Appreciating the hard work put in by the team, and using his popular 'Oui Ma' dialogue from Andaz Apna Apna, the actor called the trailer 'Jhakaas'.

Salman dishes praise on Malang

His praise was also reverted back by lead actors Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and the director of the film Mohit Suri.

Thank you so much @BeingSalmanKhan!! Love the Ouiii ma!!! https://t.co/6PRxbEiAOw — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 12, 2020

Thank you sir❤️❤️ — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) January 12, 2020

Returning to the silver screen with the psychological thriller after a sabbatical of three years, Suri said, “With Malang, I am essentially returning to the genre I enjoy the most, intense edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me.”

The trailer of the romantic-action drama was unveiled a few days back and has garnered mixed reviews from the audience. The film is directed by Mohit Suri under the production banner of T-series and Luv Ranjan Films along with Northern Lights Entertainment. Apart from Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, the film stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

The trailer promises a thrilling ride from the romantic story between the characters, played by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, into the nefarious world of narcotics and murders. The entry of the antagonist played by veteran actor Anil Kapoor gives the narrative a shocking turn and unleashes a world of corruption, revenge motives and more. 'Jaan lena' (killing or slaying) becomes the need of the hour as the trailer ends with each character's drive and reason to kill in this evidently high adrenaline action thriller.

