Salman Khan's Cop Look In Radhe To Be Different From Dabangg's Chulbul Pandey?

Bollywood News

Salman Khan, who will be seen playing the role of a cop in Prabhu Deva's Radhe, will reportedly sport a new look. Here is all you need to know about the film.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of the third installment of his cop franchise Dabangg, has reportedly started preparing for his next film, Radhe. The movie, featuring Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in the lead, will see Salman Khan gracing the silver screen in a khaki-clad police officer. A recent media report revealed that the makers of Radhe are working day and night to create a distinctive look for Salman Khan's character in the Prabhu Deva directorial. Here is all you need to know about Salman Khan's look in Prabhu Deva's Radhe. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on

Also Read | Salman Khan Announces Dabangg 3 Advance Booking | Chulbul Is Excited To Meet All

Salman Khan to sport a new look in Radhe?

Rumour has it that the makers of Radhe are putting in a lot of effort in creating a distinct look for Salman Khan's cop role in the film. The makers reportedly want a look that is the stark opposite of Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan's character name in the Dabangg franchise). For which, the makers are planning to obliviate police uniform from Salman Khan's Radhe look. Instead, they are planning to incorporate a civil dressed cop. 

All you need to know about Salman Khan's character from Prabhu Deva's Radhe 

Reportedly, Salman Khan will be seen playing an honest and no-nonsense cop in the film. He will be unlike Chulbul Pandey, who jokes around even in serious situations. Salman Khan's character in Radhe will reportedly be of a serious man who would laugh at nothing. The forthcoming movie will mark the third association of Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan after Wanted and Dabangg 3.

 Also Read | Salman Khan Fan Buys 150 Tickets Of Dabangg 3 After Fanclub Buys 100 Tickets In J&K

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on


Also Read | 'Dabangg 3': Sonakshi Sinha Is The Perfect Rajjo In Quirky Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pic

Also Read | Here Are Sonakshi Sinha's Most Stylish Outfits From Dabangg 3 Promotions


 

 

 

Published:
