'Dabangg 3': Sonakshi Sinha Is The Perfect Rajjo In Quirky Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pic

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha stuns her fans in her voguish appearances every time she steps out. The Dabangg 3 actor does not shy away from making epic style statements in red carpet events and functions. Besides acing her acting skills, Sonakshi is popular for her impeccable sartorial choices. From fusion to ethnic; she slays her looks in every outfit. The actor is making all heads turn with her stunning and gorgeous promotional looks for Dabangg 3. Sonakshi was recently spotted sporting a blue ethnic ensemble. Below is the look of the actor that made all heads turn.

The Mission Mangal actor was seen sporting a checkered printed blue and white saree. The outfit was created by Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta. Sonakshi went for similar fabric blouse with bell-sleeve details. The saree also had white flowers printed on it. Sonakshi opted for mid-parted cascading curls hairdo. The actor went for oxidized dangler earrings. Sonakshi opted for minimal makeup with perfect winged eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows and nude lips. Sonakshi was styled by Mohit Rai and Miloni Shah. The actor's hair and makeup were done by Madhuri Nakhale and Savleen. The outfit gives quite a retro vibe because of the bell-detailed sleeves with a plunging neckline.

See pictures of Sonakshi Sinha from Dabangg 3's promotions here:

Dabangg 3 is directed by legendary choreographer Prabhudheva and is slated to hit the cinemas on December 20. The makers of the film have been releasing some promo clips from the film. The first promo, featured Kiccha Sudeep and Salman Khan delivering some action-packed dialogues and sequences. The second promo featured Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha reprising their roles in an emotional scene. Salman Kahn took to Instagram to share the new dialogue promo which hits at a connection between Shah Rukh Khan. The star cast will also feature debutant Saiee Manjrekar. Kiccha Sudeep will be seen in a negative role. The movie is among the most awaited films of the year. With a lot of buzz around the film, Salman Khan has finally announced the advance booking of the film.

