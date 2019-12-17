Salman Khan Fan Buys 150 Tickets Of Dabangg 3 After Fanclub Buys 100 Tickets In J&K

Salman Khan's much-anticipated cop-action Dabangg 3's release is just around the corner and Salman Khan's fans cannot wait but go gaga over Bhaijaan's upcoming film. Recently, a Fanclub from Jammu and Kashmir was making headlines as they booked 100 tickets of Dabangg 3 which is considered as a tradition for them. Meanwhile, one of the fans from Mumbai too did not stay behind but booked 150 tickets of the Salman-Khan-starrer which put him in limelight.

Also Read | Salman Khan Announces Dabangg 3 Advance Booking | Chulbul Is Excited To Meet All

And The Tradition Continues... #SalmanKhanFanclub Jammu (J&K) has Again Booked 100 Tickets For #Dabangg3 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW On #20thDecember! 🔥

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Courtesy - Admin --: rohit arora pic.twitter.com/EuQHIFoBkJ — Sαнιℓ Khan (@iBeingSahilkhan) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Dabangg 3 New Promo Shows The Love Story Between Salman Khan And Saiee Manjrekar

After J&K, a fan booked 150 tickets of Dabangg 3 in Mumbai

Most Salman Khan fans might already know that the advance booking of Dabangg 3 has already started and have already started booking the tickets of the movie in bulk. A fan in Mumbai named Vijay booked not 10, 50, or 100, but 150 tickets of Dabangg 3 in advance of the first day, first show at Gaiety Galaxy.

In an interview with a YouTube channel, Vijay confirmed that he bought 150 tickets of Dabangg 3 live and also added that he always buys Salman Khan’s films’ tickets in bulk and this time too he has done it. Meanwhile, the promotions of the film is also on a roll as Salman appeared on the majority of TV reality shows to promote his film along with his co-actors and the director of the film Prabhudheva. The film is set to hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019, and marks the debut of Mahesh Manjhrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Sudeep Kiccha in key roles.

Also Read | Salman Khan Promotes Dabangg 3 With The Cast Of Vidya And Choti Sarrdarni

Also Read | Salman Khan's Fan Club In Jammu And Kashmir Buys 100 Tickets Of Dabangg 3; See Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.