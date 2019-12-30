Salman Khan's Niece, Ayat Sharma's First Photo Shared By Dad Aayush Sharma

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan Sharma shared the first photo of their baby girl which they named, Ayat Sharma on December 27, 2019. The girl was born on the same day as mamu Salman Khan. Aayush Sharma tied the knot with Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan back in 2014. The two were reportedly seeing each other for a long time and got married at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. They became parents of a boy, Ahil Sharma in 2016.

Aayush Sharma shares first picture of Ayat

Ayat Sharma was born on the same date as her uncle Salman Khan, December 27. Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma revealed the news on their social media handle. Now, in the latest post of Aayush, he shared the first picture of her baby daughter. He uploaded several pictures that have The Sharma family, him, Arpita, Ayush and newbie Ayat. Take a look at the pictures.

Before Ayat’s first picture, the couple posted a picture which disclosed the news. They thanked everyone for their blessings. The caption stated that they are blessed to have a baby girl. See the post.

Fans wishes the couple

God bless brother ... — hitentejwani (@tentej) December 30, 2019

Bilkul mama ki tarah..what a beautiful baby girl Ayat sharma 🙌🙏😘😍❤❤❤ #salmankhan is going to spoiled his princess niece and we are eager to see him cradle Ayat in his arms..thank you for this blessed🙏💜💜💜 !!



Congrats to Khan's & Sharma's family. — G Y O N E (@gyone_me) December 30, 2019

Many congrats,Ayat is baautiful mashallah,may God bless Mom & little princess with the best of health & happiness always @khanarpita 😍😃💕 https://t.co/CYTy6DqU5h https://t.co/KtaoJgBnsp — gemini (@Beings_HS) December 30, 2019

She is so so so cute my beautiful ayat can’t wait to watch her pictures with @BeingSalmanKhan May god bless you all always ❤️😍😍💕💕❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍💓💓 thank you for sharing the pictures 🥰😍 — ❤️Kanchan Loves Salman❤️ (@kanchan789) December 30, 2019

Awwwww....she is adorable ❤️❤️ heartiest congratulations to you & everyone in the family...may God Bless Ayat with a long, happy, healthy & successful life 🙏 — Preeti_2712 (@Salman_Preeti) December 30, 2019

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with LoveYatri, along with Warina Hussain. The movie was produced by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films and directed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala. Aayush will be seen next in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood. He will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in the movie.

