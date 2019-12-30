The Debate
Salman Khan's Niece, Ayat Sharma's First Photo Shared By Dad Aayush Sharma

Bollywood News

Salman Khan's niece, Ayat Sharma was born on the same date as his uncle, December 27. Now, daddy Aayush Sharma shared his baby daughter's first pictures

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan's niece

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan Sharma shared the first photo of their baby girl which they named, Ayat Sharma on December 27, 2019. The girl was born on the same day as mamu Salman Khan. Aayush Sharma tied the knot with Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan back in 2014. The two were reportedly seeing each other for a long time and got married at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. They became parents of a boy, Ahil Sharma in 2016.  

Aayush Sharma shares first picture of Ayat

Ayat Sharma was born on the same date as her uncle Salman Khan, December 27. Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma revealed the news on their social media handle. Now, in the latest post of Aayush, he shared the first picture of her baby daughter. He uploaded several pictures that have The Sharma family, him, Arpita, Ayush and newbie Ayat. Take a look at the pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

Before Ayat’s first picture, the couple posted a picture which disclosed the news. They thanked everyone for their blessings. The caption stated that they are blessed to have a baby girl. See the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

Fans wishes the couple

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with LoveYatri, along with Warina Hussain. The movie was produced by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films and directed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala. Aayush will be seen next in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood. He will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in the movie.

 

 

