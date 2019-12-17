Sonakshi Sinha's 'Munna Badnaam Hua' Challenge Accepted By Aayush And Kartik

Dabangg 3 release date is just around the corner. The movie has created massive buzz since its trailer release. The team of Dabangg 3 is currently busy promoting the film on various platforms. One of the promotion strategy that the film has opted for is by challenging the large audience to perform things from the movie. The recent challenge from the movie that is going viral is #MunnaBadnaamChallenge. Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha took up the challenge and also nominated other actors like Jacqueline Fernandes, Kartik Aaryan and Aayush Sharma to perform the challenge.

Out of the three nominated actors, Aayush Sharma and Kartik Aaryan have completed #MunnaBadnaamChallenge. Sonakshi Sinha, on her Instagram story, has shared the videos of the two of them with cool captions. Sonakshi shared Aayush's story and titled it as "Boht Haardd!!! Killed it"

Sonakshi also shared Kartik Aaryan's video on her story. She captioned Kartik's video as 'Khel Gaye Chintu Tyaagi'. She also appreciated Kartik Aaryan and the boys who were dancing along with him.

The nominated actors have been creative while completing the challenge. Aayush Sharma has recorded his dance video at the gym. He captioned the video as "Bahut sare Munne badnaam hua tere liye @aslisona @beingsalmankhan"

While Kartik Arayan performed his challenge at the dance studio. Kartik was accompanied by some more dancers. Kartik captioned the video as "Munna Badnaam hua ‘BHAI’ ke liye"

