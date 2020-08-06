Salman Khan's Popular Songs From Movies That You Can Play At Weddings

Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. The actor’s fanbase is extensive and has grown largely throughout the years. Salman Khan is now at the peak of his film career and is also going to appear in the movie Radhe this year. The movie is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. Often, the music from Salman Khan’s movies has topped the charts. Let’s take a look at Salman Khan-starrer hit songs that can be played at weddings.

Also read: Salman Khan Calls Off 'Radhe' Shooting, Makers Now Eyeing 2021 Release: Reports

Soni De Nakhre

Soni De Nakre is a song from the popular movie Partner. The movie starred Govinda and Salman Khan in lead roles. The movie was released in 2007 and the song is composed by Labh Janjua, Wajid Ali and Sneha Pant.

Dhinka Chika

Dhinka Chika is among the most popular songs from Salman Khan’s movies. The song is from the movie Ready which stars Salman Khan and Asin in lead roles. The song is composed by Amrita Kak and Mika Singh.

Jumme Ki Raat

Jumme Ki Raat is a popular song from the 2014 action movie Kick. The movie stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandes in lead roles. The song Jumme Ki Raat is sung by Palak Muchhal and crooned by Salman Khan.

Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din

Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din is from the 2004 romance comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan in lead roles. The artists involved in the song are Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan

Aaj Ki Party

Aaj Ki Party is a popular song from the 2015 hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The movie starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. This popular song is sung by Mika Singh.

440 Volt

440 Volt is another popular romantic song by Mika Singh. It is from the movie Sultan which was released back in 2016, and it is among the popular hits of Salman Khan. The movie starred Anushka Sharma as well.

Also read: Salman Khan Goes For A Trip At His Panvel Farmhouse, Shera Shares Pictures; Watch

Salman Khan's upcoming films

As for Salman Khan’s upcoming films, the Sultan actor is going to star in the upcoming action flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is helmed by Prabhudeva. Radhe also stars Disha Patani.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.