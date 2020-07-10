Salman Khan Goes For A Trip At His Panvel Farmhouse, Shera Shares Pictures; Watch

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors of all time in Bollywood. Over the years he has won seen in several accolades for delivering hit performances in his films. He also shares a close bond with his bodyguard Shera. Recently, his bodyguard took to his Instagram and shared a post where Salman is seen enjoying his time in the wild. Take a look at his post here.

Salman Khan enjoys nature with his family

On July 10, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera took to his Instagram and shared a video where Salman was walking ahead of Shera as they venture into the wild. In the video, Salman can be seen sporting a t-shirt and black shorts. He is seen enjoying his time with his family in the arms of nature. Shera captioned the video and wrote, “Following the Legend........ My Maalik @Beingsalmankhan #Salmankhan #Legend #Sheraa #Beingsheraa". Check out the video here:

Furthermore, Salman Khan's friend Iulia Vantur has also accompanied the family on this fun trip. She also shared a few posts from this nature trip that Salman and his family had been on. She can be seen enjoying the waterfalls and other places they say while on the show. She commented on the picture and wrote "Stones will remain forever while water passes Apa trece, pietrele raman #iuliavantur #romanian #quoteoftheday #waterfall #water #nature #love #beauty". Take a look at the posts here.

On work Front

Salman Khan was last seen in the third installment of the hit film franchise Dabangg. He was seen reprising his role of Chulbul Panday in the film. Along with him, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiccha Sudeep were seen in prominent roles in the film. This year, Salman Khan was going to be seen in his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but the film was not completed due to the ongoing pandemic. The film will reportedly release after everything is back to normal.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. It was reported the Salman Khan is preparing for his role in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It is revealed that as soon as the lockdown ends Salman Khan will be shooting for the climax of the film. It is reported that the film has a chase scene that has to be shot.

