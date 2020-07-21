Salman Khan Calls Off 'Radhe' Shooting, Makers Now Eyeing 2021 Release: Reports

Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan who always manages to release a film on Eid, gave it a miss this year due to the ongoing pandemic and the sudden lockdown. However, now since several films have resumed work, Salman Khan who was to resume the shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next month, seems to have postponed his plans. Resulting in the postpone, the film which was earlier stated to release on the Diwali weekend this year, will now seem to be releasing next year.

Salman Khan prioritising team members' safety

According to reports by a leading daily, Salman Khan who was about to start shooting for Radhe in August has pushed the dates ahead. Reportedly, the actor was going to shoot at a studio in Bandra in Mumbai. But now that the World Health Organisation has stated that the fatal virus can be an airborne disease, so the actor has reportedly decided to cancel the shoot.

A source of the daily reportedly informed that on July 19, Salman called off the impending schedule after discussing with his team and co-producers Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, and Nikhil Namit. According to the source, Salman felt that filming indoors could pose a risk to the health of the entire cast and crew. On the other hand, the source also said that an outdoor shoot was not feasible in the monsoon.

Adding, the source reportedly revealed that the Bharat actor has decided to hold off the stint till October end, post which the unit will film the remaining portions including a song at outdoor locations. The source also reportedly said that currently, Salman's first priority is the safety of his team members. As per reports, the makers of the highly-anticipated film are now eyeing a 2021 festival release which could also result in the reopening of theatres.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars an ensemble star cast including Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. With Radhe being pushed to next year, looks like Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi will have a solo release this Diwali.

Sometime back, a media report, published by a leading news portal, gave an insight into the shooting developments of Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. According to the report, Salman Khan and the makers have sought permission to book a floor of Mehboob Studios in Bandra from August. The report also stated that the team of Radhe is reworking on the pending portions, including a song, so that they can be shot with a minimal crew.

