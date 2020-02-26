Salman Khan's ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ Teaser To Drop On This Day? Deets Inside

After gracing the silver screen in Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is now gearing up for his upcoming movie titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, opposite Malang actor Disha Patani. The movie is touted to be Salman's 2020 Eid release. Moreover, the actor is teaming up with Prabhu Deva for the third time after Wanted and Dabangg 3, and now according to the latest report, Khan will reportedly release the teaser of the film very soon.

Salman Khan to release the teaser of Radhe March 9

According to various media reports, Salman Khan will unveil the teaser of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on March 9, on the occasion of Holi. Salman has reportedly requested director Prabhu Deva to release the much-anticipated teaser of Radhe on the festival of colours. Ever since the Bigg Boss host shared his first-day shoot clip on social media, his fans are eagerly waiting to get a few more glimpses of the movie.

As per reports, Salman Khan has asked director Prabhu Deva to unfold the first teaser of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Holi as it could spark a great response on an auspicious day. Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva is reportedly shooting a few last scenes with Disha Patani. The same report also states that the final cuts of the promotional material should be done by next week.

Besides Salman Khan and Disha Patani, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Earlier, there were rumours doing the rounds that the movie will be a sequel of Salman's 2009 film Wanted. But Salman in no time shunned the rumours by telling the media at an event that there is no connection between his upcoming film Radhe and his 2009 blockbuster Wanted.

