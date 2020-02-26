Realme 6 Teased In A Photo Featuring CEO Madhav Sheth And Actor Salman Khan

Realme teased its upcoming smartphone, Realme 6, in a photo on February 25 with the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth and Bollywood star Salman Khan. The picture was shared on Twitter and came with a Realme 6 watermark at the bottom left corner. The picture also confirmed that the phone features a 64 megapixel AI quad-camera.

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan, @realmemobiles apka swagat karta hai!

Share your excitement using #realmeSalman & get a chance to win upcoming #realme phone. pic.twitter.com/dL4GuD1j1n — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2020

Realme 6 specifications

Realme 6 had been in the news this February as the phone's certification was listed in Singapore's IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) database. People were also able to see the listing of the device on the database of the ministry which had a model number RMX2001.

It's the same number that was later seen on the certification database of US FCC (United States Federal Communications Commission), which also suggested that the device may come with a 4,300mAh battery. Apart from this, a few other specifications including the phone's dimensions (162.1 x 74.8 x 9.6mm) and its weight (191 grams) were also given in that listing.

Realme 6 launch date and price

Realme 6's key specs are still not known although there have been a few pictures online suggesting that the Realme 6 will get rid of its waterdrop notch which came with the predecessor and will rather go for a hole-punch which shall be positioned centrally. However, there has not been any confirmation on the pricing or the date of launch for Realme 6.

Currently, its predecessor Realme 5 is priced at just ₹8,600 and also comes loaded with some of the top features in that price range. The Realme 5 also has quad rear cameras.

Image credits: Twitter | Madhav Sheth