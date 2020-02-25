Salman Khan's Adorable Video With A Little Girl On Sets Of 'Radhe' Melts Hearts

Salman Khan’s love for children is common knowledge. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now in a recent video, he is seen having a cute moment with a little girl on the set of the film. Read to know more.

Salman surprises a young fan

Salman Khan is seen on the sets of his upcoming film Radhe with a little girl. In the video, Salman is kneeling down and has affectionately wrapped his arm around the girl. The Dabangg star also kisses her on the cheeks. The small girl smiles throughout the video. Salman’s gesture was loved by many of his fans.

The name of the girl is said to be Yashika Wadke. Her father, Jitesh Wadke is a fitness enthusiast and reportedly was one of the top 5 Mr India contestants in 2017. Jitesh posted the video on his social media handle Instagram. He uploaded the same video two times with different background music.

The video went viral on the internet in no time. Some users commented the two look like Bajrangi Bhaijaan & Munni and other adored them. Check out a few more responses.

Cuttest Video from the #radhe set Today ❤️😍



Posted by Her Father ( Jeet wadke )#salmankhan #beingstrong pic.twitter.com/lAyUEwzQQL — BEING AMAN RAJ (@Being_Aman_) February 24, 2020

From #Radhe sets👀...Salman looks so Handsome...idk if only its me but his this hairstyle reminds of Wanted hairstyle..He is Perfectly in Radhe zone now a days✨✨ pic.twitter.com/0NFGTQvksI — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) February 24, 2020

★ ADORABLE…#SalmanKhan with Lil Yashika on the set of #Radhe (Feb 24, 2020)!



Her Dad’s Caption: Memorable and happiest day ever.. My angel with the Golden Heart Bhai..#RadheEID2020 https://t.co/SgPMkkhZDo pic.twitter.com/WUQrqFtuQ4 — SalmanKhanHolics.com (@SalmanKhanHolic) February 25, 2020

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an action film directed by Prabhu Deva. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The movie marks Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva's third venture together. Radhe is scheduled to release on Eid 2020.

