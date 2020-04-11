After 'breakfast With Love' Salman Shares Video Of Horse Eating Grass From His Head

In a surprise to fans and netizens, Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared a video of himself enjoying breakfast with his horse, where he can be seen feeding the horse some greens and also munching on some of it himself. Salman captioned the video, “Breakfast with my love...”. The video has become an instant hit on the internet with fans and followers showering it with likes and comments.

READ: Netizens Give Name To Salman Khan's 'breakfast With Love', Term It 'cutest Video'

Horse feeds off Salman Khan's head

Salman Khan is currently at his farmhouse in Panvel with his nephew Nirvaan Khan, where the two got stuck as the lockdown was announced. And now, posting another video, the horse can be seen feeding the grass from the actor's head starting several social media users. Don't believe us? Watch below-

Being taken for a ride... pic.twitter.com/Svayb3Mtxv — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 10, 2020

READ: Salman Khan Eats Grass With His Horse, Calls It 'Breakfast With My Love'; JUST WATCH

The video left his fans and netizens excited and many came up with interesting responses. Some gave name to the meal, terming it ‘detox breakfast’ and ‘salad diet.’ His die-hard fans felt the moment was ‘cute’ and even called it the ‘cutest thing’ on the Internet today. Some were impressed with some other aspects like his beard, or the way he says ‘it’s damn good’ in the end.

READ: Netizens Give Name To Salman Khan's 'breakfast With Love', Term It 'cutest Video'

With fans often praising their ‘Bhai’ for his charitable works, they termed it ‘unconditional love’ and called it ‘simplicity level’ for him giving it first to the horse before having it himself. Some quipped that he might have been a horse in his previous life.

Meanwhile, Salman recently made headlines for offering to help the daily wage workers of the industry amid the lockdown. His decision to personally credit it into the accounts of the 25000 employees earned praises. The Bajarangi Bhaijaan star also expressed delight about citizens of Mumbai staying indoors on Shab-e-Barat and following the government’s decision on lockdown.

READ: 'Wah! Thanks For Listening': Salman Khan Happy At Indoor Shab-e-barat Prayers Amid Covid

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.